On behalf of the WDC Schools, I would like to thank the Elmer Goche VFW Post #3922 Honor Guard and Ladies Auxiliary for all of the support and participation in our annual Veterans Day program and events throughout the year.

I would also like to thank Lt. Col. (Ret) David Goetze for his inspiring message as our keynote speaker. Thank you also to all of our student speakers and musicians. You all performed great and I am proud to be associated with our young people. Thank you to our community members not only for your attendance at our program but your support of our veterans.

Most importantly, I would like to thank our veterans. Your service and dedication for all of us is a standard of excellence.

Mike Ortmann

WDC Veterans Day Coordinator