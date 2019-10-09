Friday, Oct. 4, United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties partnered with the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center, Tri-County Health Care and Sourcewell to present a Project Community Connect and Mobile Food Drop event for Wadena County residents in need.

With the help of nearly 100 community volunteers and nine service agencies, 130 families received information on valuable services in addition to a variety of free food items. With temperatures cooling to the low 40s it was a blessing to have the warmth and space for seating at the Maslowski Center.

This large project was no match for the volunteers who did an amazing job at setting up the event, serving attendees and cleaning up.

Sadie Christianson, Tri-County Health Care Human Resources Director commented, “I’m elated with the success of the event and excited to plan the next Project Community Connect Event in Wadena!”

United Way would like to send a special thank you to Tri-County Health Care and Sourcewell for sponsoring the event, Walmart for the use of their carts, Stoneman Oil Co. for the use of a trailer, Merickel Lumber for the use of a forklift, Lisa Anderson and the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center for use of the facility, North Country Food Bank, Northern Pines, Wellness in the Woods, Wadena County Public Health, Mahube-Otwa, Rural MN CEP, MN Extension-Snap Education, Wadena County Human Services, Wadena Deer Creek School and, of course, all of our generous, wonderful volunteers.

Mary Phillipe

United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties

Fergus Falls