The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association (MADA) is concerned about the Walz Adminintration's recent announcement that it plans to adopt California Clean Car Standards via rulemaking and not legislating. "Minnesota is not California," stated MADA President Scott Lambert. "We have 4 million passenger vehicles on the road; they have 24 million. They have 148 areas of the state that don't meet federal air quality standards; we have none. The average temperature in California is 59.5 degrees; Minnesota's is 41.2. Their top-selling vehicle is a Honda Civic; ours is a Chevy Silverado. Fifty- five percent of their annual vehicle sales are trucks; over 80% of Minnesota's are.

Our dealers support efforts to promote cleaner vehicles. Following the lead of the state with the worst air quality in the country is not the way to go." Minnesota currently sells more trucks than cars. Adopting California Clean Car Standards will likely limit consumer choice by removing trucks, minivans, and SUV's off showroom floors, depressing vehicle sales and threatening jobs. It could also be impossible for dealers who take in trade-ins from other states or consumers who purchase across the border to register their vehicles in Minnesota.

MADA would instead prefer the administration take a collaborative approach that brings Minnesota stakeholders together to promote cleaner vehicles. For the past five years, MADA has participated in Drive Electric Minnesota, a partnership between environmental NGOs, electric utilities, and the automobile industry, to educate the public about the benefits of electric vehicles and promote polices that encourage their adoption. During that time, sales of electric vehicles have more than quadrupled in Minnesota. "Instead of abdication our authority over air quality to California, let's lead and innovate by example," added Lambert.



