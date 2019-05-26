Your Letters: A successful concert

We are once again indebted to Marge & Harry Harrison for their enthusiasm and assistance in planning this event; for making the arrangements with the school district, and all the publicity and promotion work!

The RRVVCB is a non-profit, all-volunteer group of musicians. Our concerts are always free and open to the public. Thus, these concert events are only possible through the generosity of great sponsors, and there were 23 Wadena businesses that were recognized for their generous support! Additionally, there was an outpouring of support from the audience too, all of which

contributed tremendously to making our travels to Wadena possible.

Special thanks to Nick Devillers for his work on the sound, lighting, and event recording too!

BSA Troop 54 provided host services to those attending the concert, welcoming everyone with programs. The VFW Post 3922 provided an impressive color guard that played a beautiful role in our concert program. Thank you to the Scouts and the VFW Post 3922!

The Band's mission has been steadfast for decades: Promoting Patriotism through Music. With over 50 years of history serving this mission, we do what we love, and love what we do as we play our music, honor our veterans, and celebrate our nation's patriotism!

Sincerely,

Perry Kleven, Pres. Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band

Fargo