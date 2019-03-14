Your Letters: Day of Caring request for projects

WDC students are planning a "Day of Caring" on April 24 to help members of the Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton communities with outdoor yard work tasks such as raking, clearing flower beds and washing first floor exterior windows. If you have an outdoor project you would like help with, please call 632-2444 by April 10. There is no charge for this community service event. In the event of severe weather, the Day of Caring will be changed to May 1.