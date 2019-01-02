Your Letters: A plea against socialism
In the 20th century, China, Russia and Germany killed over 125,000,000 of their own citizens! All three were socialist governments and all three disarmed their citizens first.
Now considering the liberal goals of socialism and disarmament of the United States of America, remember this:
"Those who do not learn from history are bound to repeat it!"
We cannot let America become a socialist government, not unless you want to lose your freedoms.
Elaine Byman
Wadena