Your Letters: Must have been the guns

If only the parents had kept their children away from the guns, we wouldn't have had such a tragedy.

Yeah it must have been the guns.

It couldn't have been because half our children are being raised in broken homes.

It couldn't have been because we place our children in day care centers where they learn their socialization skills among their peers under the law of the jungle.

It couldn't have been because we allow our children to watch, on the average, seven hours of television a day filled with the glorification of sex and violence that isn't fit for adult consumption.

It couldn't have been because we allow our children to enter into virtual worlds in which, to win the game, one must kill as many opponents as possible in the most sadistic way possible.

It couldn't have been because our children are now being viewed as either a mistake created when contraception fails or inconveniences that parents try to raise in their spare time.

It couldn't have been because some of our school systems teach the children that they are nothing but glorified apes, who have evolutionized out of some primordial soup of mud, by teaching evolution as fact and by handing out condoms as if they were candy.

It couldn't have been because we teach our children that there are no laws of morality that transcend us, that everything is relative and that actions don't have consequences.

Nah, it must have been the guns."

Elaine Byman

Wadena