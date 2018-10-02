Your letters: Don't vacate Dayton

Please take a moment, drive around our community and observe the following:

When Mid Central Federal Savings Bank needed additional parking, they removed the adjacent houses to the east for daily operations.

When Wadena State Bank needed additional parking, they removed the adjacent houses to the south and west for daily operations.

When the Wadena County Courthouse needed additional parking, they removed the adjacent houses to the west for daily operations.

When Tri-County Hospital needed additional parking, first they bought the adjacent houses to the south, then the adjacent houses to the west for additional parking and are still short for daily operations.

When the City of Wadena Library and City of Wadena needed additional parking, they removed adjacent homes for daily operations.

When Holiday Gas Station, McDonalds and Mason Brothers needed additional parking and expansion, they also removed adjacent houses for daily operations.

When Azure Vision Care, Reuter Family Dentistry, O'Kane Dental needed additional parking, they built new locations for daily operations.

The school removed the adjacent houses to the south for parking and changed plans.

How many of these businesses closed a street for daily operation? None!

The school is contracted for 173 days. Of those how many days have inclement weather being unpleasantly cold or wet. The street is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The school's engineer, Mr. Steve Schilke from Obermiller Nelson Engineering agreed that it would greatly reduce reconstruction costs, and it would have less impact on underground utilities to turn it into parking.

Having the school state "75 parking spaces" available after normal hours of operation is absurd! They need parking during school hours.

I pray you don't buy into what the school is selling. Call the city council members, tell them NOT to close the street. We're ALL for safety but not at the citizens' expense.

Greg Anderson

Wadena