Your letters: Either you are for God or against Him

The radical left are anti-Christian, anti-life (abortion on demand), anti-Constitution, anti-family (one man, one woman), anti-America and anti-God. Under the former President and in Democratic-run states, it became a criminal offense to express opposition to same sex "marriage" and the radical homosexual agenda. Eliminating and even outlawing God's influence from American public life has done a huge amount of damage to America! Look at the moral and spiritual mess we're in.

The Supreme Court ruled it was legal to kill preborn little humans, in 1980 ruled it unconstitutional for the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools and in 2005 that it is unconstitutional for a courthouse to display the Ten Commandments. In 2002 the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Court ruled that the Pledge of Allegiance is unconstitutional to be said in public schools because it contains the phrase "one nation under God." The ACLU and other anti-Christian groups are focusing on eliminating Christmas as an official holiday.

Our unalienable rights as stated in the Declaration of Independence came from God, not government! It is our government's duty to protect our God-given rights—life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Thank God for our President who believes in America and in our inalienable rights. Let him do his job!

May the almighty God keep our President and America safe!

Elaine Byman,

Wadena