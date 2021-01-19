That should be a fairly basic concept to grasp, yet there are times – on Facebook or out in the public – people mistakenly assume that because it was printed in the newspaper or appeared on wadenapj.com, it represents the newspaper’s opinion.

Even though all letters we print are clearly labeled as “Letters” and all letters that appear on wadenapj.com carry a headline that says "Your Letters,” and end with the letter-writer’s name, some people still assume it reflects the newspaper’s opinion.

The same is true for columnists or commentaries that might appear on the Opinion page. The view is that of the author, not necessarily that of the newspaper. Readers need to understand that there is a difference between the items that appear on the Opinion page and information that appears elsewhere in the paper. Some people may wrongly refer to a letter or column as a “story” or an “article” or an “editorial.”

It should also be known that "stories," "articles," and "reporting" are not based on our opinion. We report on what our leaders are doing whether we voted for them or not. They are still our leaders and we have a job to listen to them and hold them accountable when necessary. Do we like donuts? Yes. But does not mean we only report on happenings at the bakery and ignore what's happening at the Farmer's Market? No. By the way, we do like our vegetables, too.

The confusion about what is opinion and what are the facts is understandable as some mediums fill their air waves beyond the basic facts. It might not always be clear where the commentary starts and the reporting ends.

In this newspaper, opinions, no matter how much you or us disagree or agree with them, are clearly marked as opinions. Even so, the confusion persists.

Because of this, we’re making a simple change on our website. Directly underneath the headline of a letter, which will still be labeled as a letter or opinion, we’re adding this disclaimer: The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the Wadena Pioneer Journal by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Wadena Pioneer Journal. To submit a letter, email editorial@wadenapj.com or mail it to Wadena Pioneer Journal, 12 Colfax Ave. SW, Suite #2, Wadena, MN 56482.

We have been receiving more letters to the editor recently, which is a good thing because healthy debate over an issue can lead to a better understanding of other viewpoints. We publish virtually every local letter to the editor we receive, even if we disagree with it, as long as it meets our basic guidelines, such as including a name and contact information, keeping it under 300 words and not making personal attacks against private individuals.

Recent letters have brought us to look at another guideline, which seeks to limit the number of times one writer can keep repeating the same opinion over and over without any responses from other writers or of little relevance to the content of this publication. This is not to say that your opinion doesn’t matter. Simply, you’ve been heard, now let’s hear your thoughts on a different topic.

We take pride in providing a platform for this civil exchange of ideas, something that is sometimes lost in the world of social media. The freedom to express an opinion is one of our nation’s most precious rights and must be defended and respected, even if you should disagree with the opinion being expressed. And if you do disagree with an opinion, consider that a good time to write a thoughtful response to that letter writer’s opinion.

During these divisive times, it’s more important than ever to have a respectful, free-flowing discussion of issues and ideas. The newspaper is a great place for that. Print allows a writer to gather their thoughts, do their research and express themselves on the record.

We’ve had conversations with readers who believe the newspaper is not the place for opinions, (especially ones that they don’t agree with.) We can assure you, the newspaper has always been a place to share opinions, thoughts, encouragement, ideas and news. The letters of our readers have been a part of this newspaper from the very beginning. We ask that you join the debate and do so respectfully.