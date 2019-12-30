The year 2019 brought change to the Wadena Pioneer Journal that many are not supporting. I’d like to take a moment to speak to that change and what it means for our readers.

We’ve been hearing more and more from readers who are upset about the price increase for their community newspaper. So upset, some are choosing to not subscribe or seek membership to their community newspaper. It’s a painful loss, but understandable.

The paper itself has not increased in size. I can’t say that there are more amazing deals found within the pages. But I am proud of the work that we do to share our region’s stories and pleased to record them as part of the history of this great place. This last year was a great one in terms of growth and development for the community. And while Forum Communications owns this paper, please, look at that in a good way. We are the local paper, with local news from local staff. If you see content from outside our area, it's news from the region and state -- a bonus that's brought to you so the local staff can focus on local issues. It's something other area papers don't have available.

For those that continue to subscribe to the PJ and those that have committed to become members, realizing further benefits, I thank you for believing in the importance of this product. Trust me, that you were willing to continue to support your paper means a lot to me, to the staff, and to the community that we seek to strengthen.

For those that just want their news in hand, delivered to their home and no access to news online, this price jump is enough for them to abandon their local newspaper that they’ve subscribed to faithfully for many years. As one letter writer said, they’ve subscribed 74 years, until seeing that price increase.

At this point, as the reader pointed out, it’s actually cheaper to buy single copies in our area retail locations that sell the paper, rather than subscribe. That’s not a convenience for those out on the farm that have come to expect the paper in the box each week. Though for those that choose to purchase in retail locations, I hope that brings more traffic into those locations.

For those that like the paper and/or the daily news available on our website (wadenapj.com), as well as news from all Forum Communications properties, the cost of the membership is not out of reach. Instead of waiting for the news once a week, we are constantly updating news on our websites as it happens. Instead of subscribing to Wadena Pioneer Journal, Brainerd Dispatch, Detroit Lakes Tribune and The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and any other of the many properties in our network, you pay one cost for all that news from your smartphone, tablet, laptop or other viewing device. You don’t just read the news anymore, you can watch videos or live broadcast of what’s happening in our area. As we've heard, many of our longtime readers don't have internet and don't care to start now. We still must keep up with the times.

Thankfully, we do have a large online audience. However, 2019 marked the start of a paywall going up allowing our online readers only three stories a month before they are asked to become members, paying for the news that they are consuming. As a full-time journalist it's necessary to charge for the information that is gathered, assembled and disseminated to the masses if we are to be paid for our work. Work that often doesn't come easy.

It’s a difficult thing for many online readers to stomach. The idea that they should pay for news that they’ve been eating for free leaves a sour taste in their mouth. It’s not a bizarre idea, however, as many none Forum Communication papers in our region have had paywalls for many years. We'd like to have free news. We'd like advertising dollars to cover the costs. But the trend is showing us, advertising is changing, too.

Public service announcements of importance to our readers remain accessible to all readers at no cost, however, that story about the new business opening in town, that information about how your taxes are being used within the city, county and state, that weird incident that happened down the street involving police, those are stories I hope readers find worthwhile and worth paying for.

It's hard to put a price tag on information. But think about it this way. If the information potentially saves you money, can help you live healthier, cues you into entertainment and volunteering opportunities, helps you learn about your neighborhood and neighbors, or shines a spotlight on your awesome family, there is a value, right. I hope if you're not finding value, you let us know what you would find valuable. The last thing your newspaper wants to do is fill you up with worthless information. This is the looking glass into your community. Just remember, this news is for thousands of people, not just you.

Other changes people have noticed is our building for sale. No, we have not left town, or the building, we are still here working and playing in this community everyday. But the building is for sale in an attempt to work in a building more fitting to our needs. A handful of us fill up just a portion of this old bowling alley.

Asking our readers to pay more, is not fun. It’s not something we all agree on. But what I hope our readers can agree on is that the newspaper is still valuable. There is still a need for local news to help draw this community together under better understanding. It's becoming all too clear on social media how disconnected and polarized individuals are that only read headlines and make their opinions known without caring about people or facts.

The local paper has been churning out news since 1877. We must continue to change how we do that to meet the needs of our readers, while staying afloat. I desperately hope the changes of 2019 will not keep you from being a part of your community newspaper.

Please don’t stop letting us know how you feel about this. You are our loyal readers who make this what it is. I can’t count the number of great news tips we received from our readers in the last year. I hope 2020 brings many, many more great stories that we can continue to share.

Sincerely,

Michael Johnson

Pioneer Journal editor



