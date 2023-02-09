Zimmerman, Lee join the Pioneer Journal staff as community editor, reporter

As with any business, a newspaper’s most valuable asset is its people.

Former Editor Michael Johnson proved that in his tenure here at the Pioneer Journal. And no doubt our readers have missed him as much as we have.

I must say though that I am proud of our staff who rallied together to provide excellent coverage of local government matters and entertaining feature stories while we looked to fill the open newsroom positions based in Wadena. The team has worked tirelessly to sustain the quality paper you’re accustomed to, and in my humble opinion, they did an admirable job!

Which makes this announcement all the sweeter! … Drum roll please!

This week, two more experienced community journalists will be joining our team, completing our 11-person newsroom that provides award-winning coverage through much of north-central Minnesota. Beginning this week, you will begin to see bylines by Community Editor Thalen Zimmerman and reporter Frank Lee, both of whom will be based out of the Pioneer Journal office, covering the east end of our Highway 10 corridor for our larger newsroom team.

We are still committed to our one-team philosophy in which we will utilize the professional talents of all our team members to serve all three of our publications, including the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus. And you will continue to see the names of other team members in the Pioneer Journal, but Thalen and Frank will lead our reporting efforts here.

Zimmerman, who most recently worked at our sister newspaper the Echo Press in Alexandria, Minn., graduated from Bemidji State University in 2021 with a degree in Mass Communication. After school, he started at the paper as an intern and worked his way into a reporter position. While in Alexandria, he covered general news stories, wrote feature pieces and produced a bi-weekly podcast.

Thalen and his wife, Jade; daughter, Sonny; and their dog named Dude, moved to Henning. Outside of work, Thalen enjoys playing guitar, telling stories and spending time outdoors with his family. He and his wife are members of the Minnesota Hiking Club; most weekends they are busy hiking trails at state parks.

Lee, who joins the Pioneer Journal as a reporter, most recently worked at the Brainerd Dispatch — another Forum sister newspaper — as a features writer. In addition, he also was editor of the paper’s weekly arts and entertainment section.

Before joining the Dispatch, Frank also spent years at the St. Cloud (Minn.) Times, where he started as a staff writer and worked up to the role of assistant features editor. Being the Times is owned by the Gannett newspaper company, Frank’s stories also have appeared in other publications across the country, including USA Today. Frank has won professional awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association, both during his time at the Dispatch and the St. Cloud Times.

Frank says that writing local articles about interesting people, and watching and discussing movies, are among his interests. At the Dispatch, Frank enjoyed writing a popular weekly movie column, and he plans to continue doing so here at the Pioneer Journal.

Our newsroom team is thrilled over the beginning of this next chapter for the Pioneer Journal. Thalen and Frank will continue the long history of award-winning community journalism here in Wadena. And our entire team looks forward to chronicling the community’s first draft of history for a long time to come.

Before I sign off, a couple of very important thank yous are in order.

First, I want to offer a very big shout out to Britanie Rentz, our longtime customer service lead for the Pioneer Journal, who has not only served our paper with distinction for 10 years, but also was key to helping us navigate the past three months as we looked to replace Michael Johnson. She helped ensure that our news coverage never faltered, and became the face of our paper in the community. Thank you, Brit, for your dedication and hard work! I am deeply grateful!

Second, I also want to thank all of our subscribers for being patient while we looked for Thalen and Frank. We are grateful that you embraced our entire team, and shared your stories with us even though we may have been strangers. And now with the addition of this experienced talent, it means that your Pioneer Journal will be better than ever! Thank you for subscribing!

Devlyn Brooks is the publisher of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal, and their associated websites. He can be reached at dbrooks@dlnewspapers.com or at 218-844-1451.