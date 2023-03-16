6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Columns

Veterans Notes: VA and FCC make it easier for veterans to get Internet access

These FCC programs help eligible households get online: Lifeline gives a discount for internet and phone services. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount toward internet service.

David Anderson
David Anderson
File Photo
By David Anderson, Wadena County veterans officer
Today at 7:01 AM

WADENA — If you receive a qualifying VA pension, the Veterans Administration and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are making it easier for you to get connected to the internet.

Qualifying VA pension recipients will now be able to more easily confirm their eligibility to participate in two FCC benefit programs (Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program), often without needing to submit paperwork to the FCC.

This makes it even easier for qualifying veterans to get discounts on internet and phone services. Certain service providers may also offer a subsidized device, like a laptop or tablet, to qualifying Affordable Connectivity Program participants.

These FCC programs help people get online: The Lifeline program gives eligible households a discount for internet and phone services. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households with a monthly discount toward internet service.

They offer a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from a participating provider if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price of the device.

Veterans can sign up for the programs through the FCC National Verifier or by contacting a participating internet service company. Veterans who want assistance signing up for the FCC’s programs can get help from their VA care team through a Digital Divide consult.

Along with qualifying VA pension recipients, other veterans are also eligible for Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Program. You can qualify based on your household income or participation in other federal programs, though you may need to submit additional paperwork as part of the application process.

To see if you qualify, visit the Lifeline or Affordable Connectivity Program websites.

VA can also help you to determine your eligibility through your VA care team and a Digital Divide Consult. The Digital Divide Consult helps connect Veterans with Lifeline, the Affordable Connectivity Program, and other programs to help with internet access.

VA has already helped more than 100,000 veterans across the country through the Digital Divide Consult process.

As always, please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@wcmn.us – and as always, have a great week!

