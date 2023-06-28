Veterans Notes: Some predatory companies are targeting veterans

Have you seen television commercials, social media posts, or other advertisements from companies telling you to “act now” to claim your Camp Lejeune or PACT Act benefits? Are you wondering if you’re eligible for the new presumptive benefits and need their legal representation? Here’s the information you need to know to protect yourself from predatory third-party companies.

VA wants you to know there are some predatory companies, not recognized by VA, that are targeting you by offering to assist you with your VA benefit claim. These companies charge absurd fees or require you to pay a portion of your VA benefits. VA will never charge you to apply for the benefits you may be entitled to. If you think you’re entitled to benefits, please review the following preventive measures to help guard against fraud and scams.



Apply directly to VA. If you plan to file a claim, you may submit your claim in person at any regional office or online . VA will help you gather the evidence you need to support your claim. There are no costs or hidden fees to file a claim for benefits.

Be cautious of media advertisements from companies who provide information about the recent changes in law for toxic-exposure benefit claims and suggest Veterans can only obtain VA benefits with their help. These companies may not be recognized with VA and may be trying to charge Veterans illegal fees. Use the VA Office of General Counsel (OGC) Accreditation Search to confirm and validate the credentials of anyone offering claims assistance.

Do not sign a contract agreeing to pay an unauthorized company a fee to help you with your VA claim. There are accredited Veterans Service Organizations, agents and attorneys who may assist you.

Only VA-accredited agents and attorneys may charge Veterans for assistance on their VA claim, and only when they provide assistance in connection with a proceeding after VA has made an initial decision on a Veteran’s claim. No individual or organization may charge a claimant a fee for filing an initial VA claim.

Be cautious of companies claiming to be contacting you on behalf of VA. Contact VA directly at 1-800-827-1000 if you are unsure about the authenticity of a message you’ve received.

Review all documents thoroughly. Never sign a blank form for someone else to complete later. They should always review the completed form before signing and retain a copy of the completed form for their records.

Helpful resources and tools, Veterans and survivors who think they might be eligible should apply for PACT Act benefits right now. Go to www.va.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411 for more information.

If you are ever uncertain about a contact or believe you or someone you know is a victim of VA benefits scams, please contact the VA Office of Inspector General at (OIG) Hotline (va.gov) .

If you suspect a company is using predatory practices, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau . For more information on how to avoid scams, go to https://www.fcc.gov/veterans-targeted-benefits-scams.