Veterans Notes: New veterans homes resident applications are now accepted

WADENA — Another major milestone is now active for our three new veterans homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston: Resident admission applications are now accepted.

We’ve worked to make the application process as easy as possible. Following are answers to the questions we’ve heard the most during our community visits.

Where can someone access the application form? You’ve got options! Visit our Future Homes page, request it be emailed or U.S. mailed to you by reaching out to us at NewHomesAdmissions@state.mn.us, or contact your local County Veterans Service Officer.

Who is eligible to apply for admission? Resident eligibility includes status as an honorably discharged veteran, or the spouse of an eligible veteran who is at least 55 years old and meets residency requirements. Learn more about eligibility details by emailing NewHomesAdmissions@state.mn.us .

What does an applicant need to include to make sure their submission is complete?



The application form, dated and signed.

A copy of their DD-214 form.

Copies of any legal decision-maker documents such as power of attorney, healthcare directive, or guardianship-conservatorship.

If a spouse is applying, a copy of the marriage certificate.

How can someone submit their application package? Email to NewHomesAdmissions@state.mn.us or U.S. Mail to New Homes Admissions c/o Minneapolis Veterans Home, 5101 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55417.

What happens if I forget to include an essential document in my package? Incomplete packages will not be placed on the list and the individual will be notified so they can re-submit when they do have all the necessary materials.

When can a potential resident submit their package? Resident admission applications are now accepted. Potential residents are encouraged to submit complete application packets as soon as possible, as admissions occur on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications will be dated and time-stamped as received.

How will applicants know their submission was received? Applicants will be contacted to confirm receipt of materials and that they are on the waiting list.

What are the next steps? Admissions will occur based on Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050 that requires all prospective admissions be notified in writing via U.S. mail.

Those on the active wait list will be contacted 30-90 days prior to anticipated admission. They will be asked to provide relevant clinical and financial information. As circumstances of the applicant may change, the MDVA Social Services Program Manager can also help update placement on the waiting list as appropriate.

When the new Veterans Homes open in mid-2023, what will the move-in process be? Veterans will have first preference. Admissions will be staggered and gradual; only a small number will be admitted until after the Home is approved by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs inspection.

We’re pleased that you’re interested in making one of our new Veterans Homes your new home. To learn more about the new Homes opening in Bemidji, Montevideo or Preston, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/FutureHomes. [Source MDVA Website 11/18/2022]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@wcmn.us and as always – have a great week!