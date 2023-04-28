99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Veterans Notes column: More than 300,000 veterans were wounded during the Vietnam War.

More than 3.4 million Americans deployed to Southeast Asia and approximately 2.7 million of those served in the Republic of Vietnam.

David Anderson
David Anderson
File Photo
By David A. Anderson, Wadena County veteran service officer
Today at 7:00 AM

The Vietnam War was the nation’s longest and costliest conflict of the Cold War. It officially began on Aug. 5, 1964, and ended on May 7, 1975. Over 8.7 million Americans served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam era from 1964 to 1973.

More than 3.4 million deployed to Southeast Asia and approximately 2.7 million of those served in the Republic of Vietnam. Below are some facts and demographic features of Veterans who served during this time:

Approximately 2.7 million veterans served in the Republic of Vietnam out of the 8.7 million Americans who served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam era.

Although segregation in the military officially ended in 1948, the Vietnam War was the first major conflict in which military units were fully integrated.

Approximately 7,500 women were stationed in Vietnam during the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 300,000 veterans were wounded during the Vietnam War.

VA’s Veteran Population Projection Model estimates that there are approximately 6.1 million living Vietnam War-era Veterans, as of 2021.

The median age of Vietnam War era veterans is approximately 73 years old.

As of November of 2020, nearly 1.6 million Vietnam veterans were being served by the various programs of the Veterans Benefits Administration. An additional 320,000 surviving spouses, nearly 5,000 children, and 542 parents of Vietnam War veterans were also receiving VA benefits.

Thank you to all our Vietnam veterans who served and for their sacrifices.

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact the Wadena County VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@wcmn.us . In Becker County, call 218-846-7312 and in Otter Tail County call 218-385-5540, and as always – have a great week!

What To Read Next
"The Covenant" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘The Covenant’ personifies the war in Afghanistan
April 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Sue-Website (EDITED)r).jpg
Columns
Column: Don't ignore the connection between physical and mental health
April 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  By Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota
A cat stands by a door.
Columns
The secret life of a spoiled farm cat
April 24, 2023 05:29 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Free Minnesota Twins cap
Northland Outdoors
Buy fishing license, get free Twins hat during Minnesota DNR Days
April 27, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: April 27 edition
April 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
TapleyPlayset.jpg
Local
Woman rallies community to donate to replace Tapley Park playset
April 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Track and field: Wolverine girls take second at eight-team Perham Invitational; boys finish fifth
April 26, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  News Staff