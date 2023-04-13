Veterans Notes: Check out the massive expansion of toxic exposure health care and benefits

You may have heard about the new PACT Act that impacts millions of veterans. This law allows VA to provide more services to more veterans and survivors who were exposed to environmental toxins such as Agent Orange in Vietnam, burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, or other herbicides or radiation exposures in other places around the world where veterans have served.

The expansion of VA benefits and services eligibility is massive, and all veterans should see if it impacts them. You can check your eligibility at: www.va.gov/PACT . There, you’ll be able to view eligibility for all countries, conflicts, conditions and other information to determine your next steps.

To help you navigate your earned benefits and resources, VA created the Accessing PACT Act Benefits and Services map . Download it, share it, follow it.

There are three paths you should consider when applying for toxic exposure benefits:



Apply for VA compensation benefits, veterans should reapply for PACT Act related claims if previously denied. More than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures have been added.

Are you enrolled in VA health care? VA health care and eligibility has expanded for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras. Veterans will be screened for toxic exposure during their VA health care appointments to assess additional health or benefits options.

Join toxic exposure registries, which are based on health exams for each cited environmental exposure.

VA’s health registry evaluation is a free, voluntary medical assessment for veterans who may have been exposed to certain environmental hazards, and registry data helps VA understand (and respond to) environmental health problems more effectively. Adding your information to these registries does not create a disability compensation claim.

If you don’t know where to start, call 1-800-MyVA411 or download the VA Welcome Kit.

Find a VA event to assist with your benefits applications at: https://www.va.gov/outreach-and-events/events/ . Download PACT Act flyers and frequently asked questions at: https://news.va.gov/109115/spread-word-pact-act-health-care-eligibility/ . Sign up for weekly email updates at: https://www.va.gov/vetresources/ .

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@wcmn.us .

In Becker County, call 218-846-7312 and in Otter Tail County call 218-385-5540, and as always – have a great week!