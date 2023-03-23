99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Columns

Lillian Norman column: Hey, Wadena -- it's time to tell us what you think

Do we want another park? Do we want improvements to the main street? Do you struggle to find information about what is happening in town? These are some of the questions that we seek answers to.

A woman smiling in a park.
Lillian Norman, Lead for Minnesota fellow in Wadena with a focus on artisan based economic development.
Contributed / Lillian Norman
By Lillian Norman, Wadena EDA
Today at 7:00 AM

WADENA — Despite being more than halfway through the month of March, looking out the window at the piles of snow may mislead you into thinking that we never left January. Although the winter seems to make everything move more slowly, the thought that soon a thaw is on the horizon puts a certain ‘spring’ in one’s step. Perhaps it seems like nothing is happening, but as we continue on into the warmer months that could not be further from the truth.

The biggest news that I have to report to all of you is that the community survey that I have been teasing these past few columns is finally set to be sent out at the beginning of April. Moreover, the survey is already available online on the city’s Facebook page and their Social Media tab on their website. Look out for other ways to find it as well if mailers or Facebook are not accessible; in the coming weeks there will be flyers put up around town and you may find the survey included in other newsletters that you subscribe to. Or, alternatively, you can find the survey right here (using the link or the QR code below)!

Now, you may not enjoy surveys, and not many people can say that they can either, so why should you participate? I have expounded on this many times before, but the primary reason that you should participate is because this is your town and your community. The more people who participate in the survey, the better the understanding of the Wadena Development Authority and those interested in planning for the future of Wadena will be. Does the community want another park? Does the community want improvements to the mainstreet? Does the community struggle to find information about what is happening in town? These are some of the questions that we seek answers to. Perhaps you have always wanted a bike rack near Burlington Northern Park or you want to see a particular area beautified with a mural or an art piece—this survey is an opportunity to let city leaders know what you want for the area and projects you would like to see happen in the coming years.

While this survey will likely not be the only way that the Wadena Development Authority and those interested in constructing a Creative Community Plan will engage with the community, it is a simple, easy way to participate in shaping Wadena’s continued growth. The more people who submit this survey, the better the Creative Community Plan will reflect what the community actually desires.

Survey Link: https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eKeSDygvovr0iHQ

Get Local

