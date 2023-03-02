Chamber column: There are many exciting Wadena Chamber events on the horizon

WADENA — As I reflect on the three months since I became the executive director at the Chamber, I want to take a moment to tell you how grateful I am for the amazing support toward the Chamber.

We love seeing people “stop by” the Chamber office — many for the first time to experience the charm and character of the historic Depot — and to talk about all things Wadena.

We are especially encouraged to see our businesses ready to support ideas, events and promotions we ask them to participate in. For example, our Winter Crazy Days promotion proved to be a viable success with 803 cards turned in by shoppers who spent $50 (per card) and poured $40,000 into Wadena over a two-week span. We asked shoppers to include their address (just the town) on the card. While the majority came from Wadena and a 25-mile radius, it was fun to see shoppers from around the state — like Hutchinson and Bemidji, Dassel and Thief River Falls! Look for similar promotion for Summer Crazy Days in early August.

The Chamber board, Crystal Riddle and I could not achieve our continued growth without our businesses and community behind us. It’s been an amazing start. Let’s keep this energy flowing and support going strong!

History Hero: When I think of Wadena and its rich history, there’s one person I wish was still among us: Mr. Robert “Bob” Zosel. I had the pleasure and privilege of working alongside Mr. Zosel when tasked with finding historical photos of Wadena many years ago. They were to hang along the hallways of the Browne Family Conference Room at Tri-County Hospital. His gentle and kind demeanor, along with sharing his research of Wadena and Wadena County businesses, families, and happenings, resulted in a beautiful collection of photos and captions.

As Chamber director, I often think how vital Mr. Zosel’s knowledge of Wadena would have been to me, not to mention, to see the twinkle in his eye as he proudly recalled historical knowledge of his hometown.

Even though Mr. Zosel’s been gone since 2011, his historical writings remain. Many are etched on the historic metal plaques found on many of our downtown businesses, as well as documented at the Wadena County Historical Society.

During my first month at the Chamber, Robert Zosel Jr. stopped by for a visit and welcomed me to the Chamber. I shared how I missed his dad and his wealth of historical knowledge of Wadena.

Shortly thereafter, Robert Jr. dropped off a treasure for me: one of his dad’s thick 3-ring binders, chock full of old photos of Wadena businesses and people. What a joy to look at! I remember thinking to myself how people who’ve gone before us still live in our memories and through their families. Thank you, Robert Jr.! I look forward to your visits, just like your dad.

Chamber Appreciation Banquet: We are excited to honor several businesses and individuals at our banquet on Saturday, March 11 at the Wadena VFW. Social hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7 p.m. It’s been more than five years since the Chamber hosted this event — and we are thrilled to bring it back.

Community awards in eight categories will be presented as follows:



Outstanding businesses (large and small): Small: Oma’s Restaurant and Bakery. Large: Kern Laser System

Entrepreneur Spirit: Kyle Davis

Outstanding Educator: Lori Grendahl, sixth grade teacher

Community Volunteer: Diane Peters

Community Service: Luther Nervig, Ron Greiman and Dan Sartell, for their work on stringing lights in BN Park

Nonprofit organization: Wadena Area Food Pantry

Cornerstone Award: Brink’s Jewelry/Gayle Tabery, owner

Bob Zosel Award: Kelly Wong

Please congratulate these worthy recipients and all their hard work! Banquet tickets are $25 each. Purchase at the Chamber or Wadena City Library or simply call the Chamber to reserve your seats at 218-632-7704.

St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl: Join us as the Wadena Elks Lodge is leading the charge for a fun evening of patronizing your local pubs and restaurants from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 17 – and a chance to win prizes! Stay tuned for more details!

Easter Egg Hunt and Grown-ups Hop: The Chamber’s Easter Egg Hunt for kiddos is just around the corner! Plan to hop over to the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. at the southwest softball complex! A new twist this year – after the hunt, the grown-ups will get their own scavenger hunt downtown! Find eggs at participating retailers for a chance at prizes and discounts. More info to come!

