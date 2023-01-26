Chamber column: Great deals and lots to do in Wadena this winter

WADENA — When asked if I wanted to write a column for the Pioneer Journal, without hesitation I said, “why, yes! I would love the opportunity!” After starting as the executive director of Wadena Chamber on Dec. 7, it’s been a whirlwind of making connections and getting to work on events and promotions.

What I didn’t realize when I sat down to write this article was just how difficult it would be. Not because I didn’t have anything to write about. That wasn’t the problem! Rather, it was the abundance of events and topics to share. So, here’s a condensed Top 5 List:



Winter Crazy Days: Get out and patronize Wadena retailers and restaurants who’ll be offering hot deals and discounted merchandise from Jan. 30 to Feb. 11. Fill out a Wadena Passport Card when you spend $50 and win a chance at Blake Shelton tickets, Minesota Wild and Minnesota Twins tickets as well as $150 Chamber Bucks. Plans are to make this an annual event in January! Business After Hours: The Chamber is excited to kickstart a Business After Hours series in 2023. The first of four will be Monday, Jan. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Wadena Pizza Ranch’s Donovan Hall. This is for businesses and nonprofits only, but it’s worth mentioning because as a Chamber, we want businesses to enjoy an evening of networking in a relaxed setting. Wine & Chocolate: The Chamber is bringing back the Wine & Chocolate Tasting as an in-person event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Depot. We’ve changed the name to “Wine, Beer, Spirits & Chocolate: Valentine Tasting Party.” Take your sweetheart out to dinner at one of our Wadena restaurants, then stop by our event before or after. Tickets are on sale at The Depot, Wadena City Library or from any Chamber board member. Proceeds will go toward Christmas lights and décor in BN Park to create more Christmas spirit in December! June Jubilee: If you haven’t heard, country music singer/songwriter Aaron Simmons will perform Friday night of June Jubilee. He’s a young, talented singer/songwriter who has family from Wadena. He and another songwriter penned the song “Nobody’s Home in Wadena” – a heartfelt tribute to his grandparents. The song’s video takes place in his grandparents’ Wadena home before they sold it. Mark your calendars as June Jubilee will be June 8-10. The parade is returning on Thursday night. Stay tuned! Chamber Calendar: Please send the Chamber your events so we can add them to our Chamber Calendar. Let’s make this calendar a valuable resource for our community and visitors. When planning events, you can check the Chamber Calendar for conflicts. If anyone wants to see what’s happening in our wonderful community when making plans to visit, they’ll see all that’s going on. Call, email or mail your events to: Wadena Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 107 Wadena, MN 56482; (218) 632-7704 or (877) 631-7704; chamber@wadenacoc.com .

As your Chamber director, I’m excited to embrace the opportunities that we have here in Wadena. We have so much to offer and a variety of wonderful businesses. There’s a lot of great reasons to live and visit here! Stop by The Depot, Monday through Friday, to enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation!

Next column: How the late Bob Zosel inspires my work at The Chamber.