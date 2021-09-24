Question :In which direction must a vehicle face to be legally parking along a street or right-of-way?

Answer: The vehicle must face the same direction in which traffic is moving along that side of the street or right-of-way. Vehicles stopped or parked must have the right-hand wheels parallel with and within 12 inches of the right-hand curb. If there’s no curb, the wheels must be to the right of the paved or improved or main-traveled part of the street or highway.

By ordinance on streets and highways under their jurisdiction, local authorities may permit parking of vehicles with the left hand wheels adjacent to and within 12 inches of the left hand curb of a one-way roadway. Allowing that on state trunk highways requires the consent of the commissioner.

