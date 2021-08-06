Minnesota Farmfest was held in rural Redwood County, Minnesota, this past week. Farmfest allowed a long-awaited return to meeting in-person with farmers, talking with exhibitors, seeing longtime ag friends from Minnesota, listening to ag leaders and elected officials on panels and eating a pork chop on a stick. Farmfest reminded me farm shows feel like a homecoming.
Farmers, agriculture stakeholders and anyone willing to support agriculture need to show up to connect in-person and build connection around causes threatening the livelihoods of agriculture.
“Our actual way of life is hanging in the balance. Start working together to continue. Not just to survive but to thrive with our ag families,” said Rep. Tom Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s sixth congressional district.
Bill Gordon, a fourth-generation farmer from Worthington, Minnesota, who also runs a tax business and is the current chairman of the American Soybean Association, encouraged those in attendance at the policy panel to “combat the crazy” because all of agriculture needs help.
Gordon added that wherever you’re active in your community, including church, “talk about sustainability, biofuels and animal agriculture.”
Duvall stressed the importance of farmers and ag stakeholders engaging with elected officials. Send them an email. Pick up the phone to call them. When Congress is on summer recess, invite them to your farm. Attend every town hall.
In agriculture, we’re a tiny slice of less than 2% of the total population influencing and feeding our communities, states, country and world. Division among agriculture holds us back from moving ahead to be a larger influencer in the future of ag policy.
Pinke is the publisher and general manager of Agweek. She can be reached at kpinke@agweek.com, or connect with her on Twitter @katpinke.