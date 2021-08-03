The Brainerd lakes area is a mainstay for fun and scenic beauty and it’s also my home. My family and I take every opportunity to enjoy what the area has to offer. From the lakes and rivers to trails and local sporting events, there is always something to do. I worked in the Baxter-Brainerd area as an orthopedic surgeon for 12 years, so I’m familiar with the area’s reputation for hard work and harder play.

I very much miss my patients in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Over my many years in Brainerd, I have developed relationships with so many people and families. I helped these patients regain their strength and recover from injuries that impacted their daily lives. Many of these people I still see regularly. I want to continue to treat their orthopedic needs. When I was approached about opening a location in Baxter, I was thrilled with the opportunity.

It feels good to be back. I’m currently seeing patients inside the Sazama Family Chiropractic & Wellness clinic in Baxter. The office is very convenient for patients to access. I look forward to utilizing this space to its fullest potential.

Brainerd is my home, and I enjoy caring for the people that I see on a regular basis. I have patients and families that have put their trust in me for over a decade. It is incredibly humbling for them to continue seeing me since beginning my work in Wadena. I want to make things easier for these wonderful people. I want to offer my care closer to home.

Ben Robertson, M.D. is an orthopedic surgeon at Tri-County Health Care serving patients in Wadena and Baxter. He specializes in sports injuries, knee ligament reconstruction as well as shoulder, hip and knee replacement.