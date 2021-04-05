Question : When driving on a road that has a bike lane to the right. Can you turn onto the bike lane with your vehicle to make a right turn? Thank you.

Answer: Yes, but you always need to be aware of your surroundings and the rules of the road. Whenever a bicycle lane has been established on a roadway, any person operating a motor vehicle shall not drive in the bicycle lane, except to park where it is permitted, to enter or leave the highway or to prepare for a turn.

Whenever it is necessary for the driver of a motor vehicle to cross a bicycle lane adjacent to the driver's lane of travel to make a turn, the driver shall first signal, then drive into the bicycle lane prior to making the turn, but only after it is safe to do so. The driver shall then make the turn consistent with any traffic markers, buttons, or signs, yielding the right-of-way to any vehicles or bicycles approaching.

Share the Road with Bicyclists

Bicyclists and motorists are equally responsible for bicycle safety. The No. 1 factor contributing to bicycle-vehicle collisions is failure to yield the right-of-way — by bicyclists and drivers alike.

About one-half of all bicycle-vehicle collisions are due to a variety of bicyclist behaviors, such as disregarding a traffic sign or signal. The other half are caused by vehicle driver behaviors, such as inattention and distraction.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205.