Question : If a person hits a deer with their vehicle, can they keep the deer? Is it legal to eat roadkill?

Answer: To answer both of your questions, yes. Law enforcement should issue a “possession permit” any time a person takes a vehicle-killed deer. The permit must stay with the meat as long as any of it remains in possession.

Deer-vehicle crashes peak in the autumn months, but Minnesota’s large deer population makes them a safety hazard on the road year-round. Deer crashes are especially dangerous for motorcyclists — a group which accounted for 17 of the 20 vehicle-deer related deaths over a five year period (2015-2019).

In the last five years (2015–2019) in Minnesota, 20 people died in 7,247 deer crashes reported to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The 7,247 deer crashes also led to 121 serious injuries and 105 of those people were motorcyclists.

Here are tips to stay safe around deer on the road.

Motorists:

Don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving can cause you to lose control and travel off the road or into oncoming traffic.

Drive at safe speeds and always buckle up.

Motorcyclists:

Avoid night and low-light riding periods.

A rider’s best response when encountering a deer is to use both brakes for maximum braking and to keep your eyes and head up to improve your chances of keeping the bike up.

If a crash is imminent and there is enough space to swerve around the deer without leaving the roadway, use maximum braking and just before impact, attempt a swerve in the opposite direction the deer is traveling.

Riders are encouraged to wear full face helmets and full protective gear to prevent injury or death in a crash.

High visibility gear can assist other driver’s in seeing you better, whether it’s while making an evasive maneuver to avoid a deer or lying on the roadway after hitting a deer.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).