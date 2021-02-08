Question: I need to know how long I have to fix my tail light as I do not want to get a fix it ticket. A friend of mine said to get some red tape to put over the blinker where the red plastic broke.

Answer: The Minnesota State Patrol does not issue “fix it tickets.” Troopers can issue either a citation or a warning for a traffic violation. A citation is a ticket that carries a fine or required court appearance. A warning is an issued statement for a violation that does not have a fine. Even if it is for an equipment issue as you mentioned, it is expected and trusted that you will correct it as soon as possible.

If you notice an equipment issue, my advice is to fix it as soon as possible. The red tape your friend suggested putting over the broken blinker may temporarily fix the issue. But there is a good chance that tape won’t hold or moisture will work its way in and cause more problems. If the problem is worth fixing, it’s worth fixing it right.

