The vaccine is coming but we are asking for patience. The day will come soon but right now, we need time and understanding.

I want to share a status update from Tri-County Health Care on the COVID-19 vaccine. In mid-January, we began vaccinating patients over 75 and individuals deemed high-risk by their primary care provider. We had limited doses and we have exhausted our allotment. We do not know when we will receive more of the vaccine.

Tri-County Health Care is working with Wadena County Public Health on the progression of vaccine distribution. We meet regularly to assess new information from the Minnesota Department of Health and collaborate on delivery methods. Things change every day and we are currently waiting for further direction from the state and federal government. We do not have a concrete plan for Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, but we are optimistic that new information and guidelines will come soon.

I want to express my gratitude for everyone remaining calm during this exciting but frustrating time. Please continue to be patient, wear your mask in public and social distance. When new updates are available, you won’t have to look that hard to find them. They will be released to local media sources, our opt-in email list, the radio, our website and social media.

I would also like to remind everyone that is seeking information about the vaccine from the public health department, please contact the department in the county of your residence. We ask you to please only reach out when your priority group is eligible to register for the vaccine. Thank you for your understanding while we continually develop the distribution process.

Tammy Suchy is the director of quality/compliance and incident commander at Tri-County Health Care.