FARGO — Good to see that Donald Trump has been impeached again. Trump needs to be removed from office now and forever before he causes any more major damage to our country and the world.

Shame on North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Minnesota Reps. Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer and Jim Hagedorn for voting against impeachment. Shame on North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer for opposing the impeachment.

Hoeven, Cramer and Armstrong say they don’t want to further divide the country. Of course it was Trump who caused that deep division, along with spineless enablers, such as Hoeven, Cramer and Armstrong. Where was that call for unity two months ago after Trump was clearly defeated? The time when the three of them unabashedly fed the lie that the election was fraudulent. We would not be unified if Congress did nothing after Trump orchestrated a violent coup attempt so he could stay in power.

Beyond that, in a remarkably tone-deaf comment, Cramer called Trump the “best president of my lifetime.” When I first heard that quote, I assumed it came from Vladimir Putin.

Fischbach also pathetically used the further divide excuse to explain her vote against impeachment. This is the same treasonous member of Congress who, even after the assault on the Capitol, sided with the violent seditionist mob, and voted to overturn the results of the presidential election. She said, there were too many “allegations of irregularities and fraud” to ignore.

The problem is, those “allegations” were lies. Those lies primarily came from Trump. Those lies also came from Fischbach. It’s disgraceful that Fischbach ignored the findings that there was no widespread fraud.

The riot from the domestic terrorists at the U.S. Capitol was frightening. Six people are dead. Police officers and journalists were attacked. The alarming plan was to reportedly hang Vice President Mike Pence, shoot to death House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and tie up and harm other members of Congress. Trump incited all of this.

The uprising only happened after Trump lied to his thug followers that the election was stolen, said Pence had betrayed them, to “take back our country,” “show strength,” and “fight much harder.” If Trump doesn’t say all this, the violent insurrection does not happen. After the riot began, and Trump received desperate pleas for help, Trump reprehensibly did nothing.

We all should have seen this coming. Trump’s appalling demonizing of Mexicans and migrants led to white supremacist followers committing mass murder at a Pittsburgh synagogue and an El Paso Walmart. In 2018, a gunman shot dead 11 people and wounded six others in Pittsburgh because he claimed Jews were aiding Central American “migrant caravans.” In 2019, a gunman shot dead 23 people and injured 23 more in El Paso. He told police he was targeting Mexicans.

Congress needs to hold Trump accountable for his despicable un-American behavior. If this isn’t impeachable behavior, then what is? Armstrong, Hoeven, Cramer, Fischbach, Stauber, Emmer and Hagedorn need to stop protecting this dangerous and deranged president, and start protecting this country.

Shaw is a former WDAY TV reporter and former KVRR TV news director. Email jimshawtv@gmail.com