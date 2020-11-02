Question: Hello, I thought I heard something just the other day about traffic deaths on the rise and that the Minnesota State Patrol is hiring. Can you get me more information on this? Thank you.

Answer: Traffic deaths are increasing and the Minnesota State patrol needs more troopers on our roads.

This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to make a difference. Becoming a Minnesota State Trooper can help change poor driving habits and save lives.

We are looking for:

People currently in law enforcement or those with a law enforcement degree and,

People with no law enforcement experience at all. The Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) program is designed for candidates who have a two- or four-year degree in any discipline and want to become a trooper. An applicant must have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited institution. The Minnesota State Patrol will pay for an applicant’s law enforcement education and the academy.

We are working to build One Minnesota, and looking for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to apply.

Both traditional law enforcement applicants and LETO applicants are now being accepted through Nov. 15.

Go to MNTrooper.com for more information.

