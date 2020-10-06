Question: Is there a law against putting signs along the roadway for graduation parties, political candidates and advertising?

Answer: You are not allowed to place signs for graduation parties, political purposes and advertising on the road right-of-way. You would need to place them on private property with permission from the landowner.

Highway rights-of-way include driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches and sight corners at intersections. All state, county, city and township roads and highways fall under the same state law.

MnDOT is required to remove unlawfully placed signs and impound them at a local maintenance truck station. Civil penalties also may apply if the placement of signage contributes to a motor vehicle crash.

If you have more questions, contact the appropriate local highway department, depending on the type of road (state, county or city.) This would also be the place to contact if local authorities or technicians removed your signs by for pick up.

The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act also prohibits placing advertising materials on public utility poles, trees and shrubs, and painting or drawing on rocks or natural features.

As for auction signs, they are allowed but have some requirements under the law.

For information about the proper placement of signs or where to retrieve them, contact your local MnDOT office. See also mndot.gov/govrel/rw_signs.html.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).