Question: I have heard speeding over 100 MPH has increased, what is the State Patrol doing about this problem?

Answer: The Minnesota State Patrol, along with law enforcement agencies across the state, conducted enhanced speed enforcement on the roadways through July 19. The extra enforcement targeted speeding violations as well as aggressive driving.

From April 1 – May 21, the Minnesota State Patrol pulled over 232 drivers traveling more than 100 mph. That’s compared with 93 drivers during the same time period last year, a 149 percent increase. Of the 232 drivers, 179 were 30-years-old or younger.

Overall fatal crashes and fatalities from March 16 - May 31 increased over last year despite reduced traffic. While a crash can have more than one contributing factor, speed was the most frequently cited factor. Preliminary reports show speed has already contributed to 36 motorists dying on Minnesota roads in 2020, compared with 27 at this time last year.

Speeding is not an innocent crime — it puts every motorist on the road at risk:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

Increased stopping distance

Less time available for driver response for crash avoidance

Increased crash severity — the faster the speed, the more violent the crash

Remember that fines double when traveling 20 or more mph over the limit, and if you are traveling in excess of 100 mph, you can lose your license for up to six months.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).