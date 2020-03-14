Question: Can a vehicle with a Minnesota collector plate be driven legally in Arizona? Is it legal to drive it to and from both states?

Answer: Can’t speak for Arizona’s laws, but the general rule is to follow all of the current registration laws and rules from the state on where the vehicle is registered. Best practice is to call Department of Vehicle Services in the states that you plan on driving through and verify it is for sure legal.

There are several different requirements for “collector” license plates:

The vehicle needs to be at least 20 years old or older.

The owner shall also prove that they also have one or more vehicles with regular license plates.

The vehicle is owned and operated solely as a collector's item, and not for general transportation purposes.

What are general transportation purposes? To law enforcement, it means the vehicle can be driven to show it but you cannot use it to go to work, school, shopping and other everyday activities. It is going to be a judgment call on the part of the officer, but the intent of the law is to only use it for fairs, shows, etc., and not as another vehicle for your family.

An owner is responsible for maintaining the proper registration on the vehicle. Violations include:

“Improper use of registration”: a misdemeanor (90 days and/or $1,000 fine).

“Intent to escape tax”: a gross misdemeanor (up to one year and/or $3,000 fine) depending on the situation.

Those using the vehicle for other purposes should purchase the standard Minnesota plates for it.

Below is a list of some of the other common special plates that can be applied for:

Pioneer plates for vehicles made before 1936.

Classic plates for vehicles made from 1925 to 1948.

Collector plates at least 20 years old and made after 1935.

Street rod plates for vehicles made before 1949 or made to look like a vehicle from before 1949.

Classic motorcycle plates for motorcycles that are 20 years old or older.

Original Minnesota plates for any collector vehicle or vehicle 20 years old or older.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, write to Trooper Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol, 1000 Highway 10 W., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. Follow @MSPPIO_NW on Twitter or email jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.