Answer: Under the Minnesota state statutes dealing with registration, vehicles owned by ambulance services and specifically intended for emergency response or providing ambulance services are exempt. All services must have a valid license issued by the board.

The license shall specify the base of operations, the primary service area, and the type or types of ambulance service for which the licensee is licensed. The licensee shall obtain a new license if they wish to expand their primary service area, or to provide new services.