There are so many things happening at the Wadena City Library these days I hardly know where to begin. The most exciting thing is the new library renovation project. The former 1st National Bank building will be the new home of the Wadena City Library.

Our existing building is almost 35 years old. In the 1980s, a library’s service needs were very different than what they are today and will be in the future. Libraries have become the meeting and informational hub of their communities. Our hope is that the new space will provide access to resources, services and programs that will enable our patrons to: learn new skills, obtain information 24/7 through up-to-date user-friendly virtual services, encourage lifelong learning, and have an opportunity for an enhanced quality of life. The new plans include a lower level that will provide teens with their own area, additional meeting rooms and a maker-space for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) programming.

Our renovation fundraising efforts have kicked into high gear as we have now partnered with the Initiative Foundation (IF) as the administrator of the donations for the project. Places to donate include www.ifound.org, www.GiveMN.org, or tangible donations can be given by following the instructions below.

Thinking of a large donation or legacy gift? Contact the Initiative Foundation today for one-on-one guidance to maximize the return on your investment. Send an email to info@ifound.org or call (320) 632-9255. Make checks payable to the Initiative Foundation, 405 1st St. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Please note "Partner Fund name" in the memo line. Your generous gift will be available immediately to support the operations of the Wadena City Library Renovation Project Fund.

Our goal is to be in our new space by the end of 2020. We love our library! We want to grow and offer our public every service a library can provide. We thank you for your support in our efforts and thanks to all of those who have already given.

2020 Snow Time to Read

Our adult winter reading program, began Wednesday, Jan. 1, and runs through Tuesday, March 31. Anyone 18 years and older may participate. Every five books you read during the program is equal to one chance in the prize drawing. You can keep track of your accomplishments on paper or online. As long as all books are logged by the end of the program, you can be anywhere in the world. Our area “snow birds” are welcome to participate and pick up any prizes when they get back to town. You may register by turning in your first paper log at the library or by going to Wadena’s page at www.krls.org and scrolling down to find the link for the summer and winter reading programs.

Tax Forms “should” be arriving by the end of the month. Call ahead (218) 631-2476 before driving into town to be sure.

See you at the library!