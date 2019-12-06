Question: Minnesota just recently enacted a hands-free while driving law, but many states do not have such a law. How is this enforced when people from out of state are traveling on our highways? I have not seen any signs go up stating that Minnesota is hands-free. Would violators just be issued a warning?

Answer: The law will be enforced for all drivers on Minnesota roadways.

Minnesotans and all drivers traveling through the state are responsible for knowing the law. It is important to know that the laws in Minnesota may be different than states you may be traveling through.

One example is that while Minnesota doesn’t have a helmet law for motorcyclists, some states do have mandatory helmet laws. Minnesotans traveling through these states would be required to follow the law in the state they are riding. Another example is the right to carry firearms. Although you have a permit to carry in your state, another state may not honor your state’s permit.

Hands-free information is available at Travel Information Centers throughout the state and signs will soon be installed at the borders to educate and remind everyone of the law. The hands-free law is in place to keep all people on Minnesota roads safe no matter what state you live in.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.