Question: I see a lot of dash camera footage on YouTube and online altogether. This got me thinking: Are dash cams legal?

Answer: Great question, as we see so many videos posted online.

Minnesota law allows for driver feedback and safety monitoring equipment when mounted immediately behind, slightly above, or slightly below the rearview mirror. Mounting it directly on the “dashboard” of the vehicle is not allowed as that could obstruct the vision of the driver.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.