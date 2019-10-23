Question: I’ve noticed that school buses all have the words “School Bus” written at the top of the windshield on the front of the vehicle. Similarly, when the bus is used for a different purpose other than school, the words are scraped off or it says “Charter Bus” or something to that effect. What is the reason for that?

Answer: There are different rules and regulations that apply to the vehicle, driver and carrier when the vehicle isn’t being used for school transportation. Minnesota law requires the sign be covered when it is not being used as a school bus. This helps identify which buses are being used for which purpose. It also is a way to signal to the public that the bus will not be making any student stops.

Since we’re talking about school buses, this a good time to remind motorists about bus safety. More children are killed outside of a school bus than they are as bus occupants. Motorists must anticipate children in a school bus “danger zone” — the area around a bus where most injuries and deaths occur.

Follow the law and keep children safe: