Question: With harvest season upon us and with slow-moving farm vehicles/implements on roadways, is it permissible to pass a slow-moving farm implement on Minnesota highways in a delineated no-passing zone?

Answer: Thank you for the question. This is perfect timing going into harvest season. Chances are motorists will encounter slow-moving farm vehicles in the next few months.

Passing in a “no-passing zone” is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. A motorist must wait until it is legal and safe. In these cases, patience is a must!

From 2016 to 2018, there were seven fatalities and 385 crashes involving at least one farm vehicle in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s crash data. Of the seven fatalities, one was a farm vehicle rider. Of the 154 injuries, 50 were farm vehicle riders.

Motorists should:

Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment. Don’t assume the operator can see you.

Watch for debris dropped by trucks. It is safer to brake or drive through debris than to veer into oncoming traffic or off the road.

Wait for a safe and legal place to pass.

Farm equipment operators should: