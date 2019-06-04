Veteran Services: Navy returns to flying the 'Union Jack'

Announced in NavAdmin message 039/19 and a Navy press release on Feb. 21, 2019, the policy change returns the "First Navy Jack" and its "Don't Tread on Me" rattlesnake slithering across 13 red and white stripes (upper right) to its former role of signifying the oldest commissioned warship in the operational fleet. It currently flies from all Navy jackstaffs. "The Union Jack is deeply connected to our heritage and our rise as a global nation with a global Navy," said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson in his released statement. "The Navy is a symbol that projects American values to the world. Just as the Navy embodies the values and principles that we hold dear, our very appearance in port and at anchor communicates important messages." The U.S. Navy's Union Jack shouldn't be confused with the United Kingdom's national flag of the same name.

Richardson's swap out wasn't supposed to happen until the Global War on Terrorism ended.

Then Secretary of the Navy Gordon England ordered all U.S. Navy ships to fly the First Navy Jack starting on Sept. 11, 2002, the first anniversary of the terror attacks in the United States by Al Qaeda. But after more than 17 years of war and with the Navy shifting from supporting counterinsurgency operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and other parts of the world to confronting rising rivals, especially in Asia and Europe, Richardson moved to refocus the

symbolism of the flag, too.

The June 4th date to switch out the flags also is deeply meaningful to both the Navy and the nation it protects. This year, it marks the 77th anniversary of the beginning of the Battle of Midway. That victory over the Japanese turned the tide of World War II in the Pacific and restored America's Navy as the dominant maritime force in the vast region. "Make no mistake: we have entered a new era of competition," Richardson said in the release. "We must recommit to the core attributes that made us successful at Midway: integrity, accountability, initiative and toughness."

The Union Jack became the standard "Navy Jack" on June 14, 1777. And except for a symbolic 14-month period during the 1976 U.S. Bicentennial celebrations, it was in constant U.S. Navy service. The only change was a gradual expansion of the numbers of white stars on the banner as more states joined the union. As for the "rattlesnake jack," come June 4 it will be proudly flown on the USS Constitution, the wooden-hulled frigate that's the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat, and the Blue Ridge, the Japan-based flagship of the 7th Fleet.

Before Gordon England's 2002 policy shift, that honor fell to the now-decommissioned aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk. And Richardson's message indicated that sailors will still be allowed to sport the First Navy Jack patch on the upper left sleeve of both the Type II and Type III Navy Working Uniforms. [Source: NavyTimes — Mark D. Faram — February 22, 2019 ++]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.