Veteran Services: Veterans Day on the Hill

Veterans Day on the Hill is hosted by the Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers, the Minnesota Commanders' Task Force, and the United Veterans Legislative Council of Minnesota.

The schedule will be as follows:

10:30 a.m. - Free Veterans and supporters pre-rally lunch presented by the Disabled American Veterans of MN at the St. Paul Armory (600 Cedar St.)

12:45 p.m.- Veterans March to the Rally, starting from the Veterans Services Building (20 W. 12th Street)

1:30-2:30 p.m. - Commanders' Task Force, United Veterans Legislative Council, and Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers present Rally in the Rotunda.

Note, all of the above events are held right in the area of the capitol, parking is limited and there could be a great deal of walking to attend all of the events.

As always, please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.