• You have very severe disabilities or loss of limb(s)

• You have a spouse, child(ren), or dependent parent(s)

• You have a seriously disabled spouse.

Combined ratings

If assigned more than one rating for two or more conditions tour combined ratings percentages result from the consideration of the efficiency of the individual as affected first by the most disabling condition, then by the less disabling condition, then by other less disabling conditions, if any, in the order of severity. Thus, a person having a 60-percent disability is considered 40-percent efficient. Proceeding from this 40-percent efficiency, the effect of a further 30-percent disability is to leave only 70 percent of the efficiency remaining after consideration of the first disability, or 28-percent efficiency altogether. The individual is thus 72-percent disabled. This combined value will then be converted to the nearest number divisible by 10, and combined values ending in five will be adjusted upward. Thus:

• With a 50-percent disability and a 30-percent disability, the combined value will be found to be 65 percent, but the 65 percent must be converted to 70 percent to represent the final degree of disability.

• Similarly, with a disability of 40 percent, and another disability of 20 percent, the combined value is found to be 52 percent, but the 52 percent must be converted to the nearest degree divisible by 10, which is 50 percent.

If there are more than two ratings, the ratings will also be arranged in the exact order of their severity and the combined value for the first two will be found as previously described for two disabilities. The combined value, will be combined with the degree of the third disability (in order of severity). Again the combined value will be converted to the nearest degree divisible by 10. Thus, if there are three disabilities ratable at 60 percent, 40 percent, and 20 percent, respectively, the combined value for the first two will be found opposite 60 and under 40 and is 76 percent. This 76 will be combined with 20 and the combined value for the three is 81 percent which rounds off to 80 percent. The same procedure will be employed when there are four or more disabilities. If the math gets too confusing you can always refer to 38 CFR 4.25 Combined ratings table. [Source: 38 CFR 4.25 Cornell Law School July 5, 2018]

