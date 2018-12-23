Faith Column: Prepare the way

"There was a man sent from God whose name was John. He came as a witness to testify concerning that light, so that through him all might believe. He himself was not the light; he came only as a witness to the light." (John 1:6-8)

John insisted that he himself was not important — Jesus was the one to focus on. John prepared the way for Jesus' coming by calling people to repent and be baptized. Although John the Baptist's task was unique in many ways; we can learn a lot from him. If you're a Christian, your calling is similar: to prepare people for the time when King Jesus comes again!

Like John, we who trust in Jesus must continue to insist that we are not so important — Jesus is the one people need. Like John, we call people to repent. This means to turn from our former ways — to turn our allegiance from whoever or whatever we've been following, and give our commitment to the Coming King. Like John, we Christians invite people to baptism. Baptism means a fresh start. We don't have to live in our past anymore. We can live forgiven and free through the power and love of King Jesus!

The Bible tells us that Jesus is coming again to rule the earth. This Christmas and beyond, let's learn a lesson from John the Baptist and prepare the way for the coming of the Lord!