Ask a Trooper: Penalty for an expired health card
Question: What is the penalty for an expired health card while driving a commercial vehicle such as a semi?
Answer: If a health card is required (vehicle over 10,000 pounds), there would be a fine if it's expired. The driver would be allowed to continue on if that's the only issue from the traffic stop. If the driver is stopped again before the health card is current, the driver would be placed out-of-service until the health card is valid and could receive another citation.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).