Devotional: Rule it or lose it

God prefers Abel's big heart to Cain's stingy heart and so Cain becomes angry and jealous of Abel. At this point, God tries to reason with Cain and says, Why are you angry? Why is your face downcast? If you do what is right, will you not be accepted? But if you do not do what is right, sin is crouching at your door; it desires to have you, but you must rule over it. (Genesis 4:6-7)

God loves Cain, so he shows him what sin is like. He says that sin wants to have him — like a cougar ready to pounce. Cain can rule over sin, or be ruled by sin. There is no neutral here. There's no playing around. It's a tooth and nail, all out, throw down fight to the death.

Tragically, Cain chooses to disregard God's words. In his anger, he murders his brother, lies to God about it, and only feels sorry for himself when he's punished. Sin rules over Cain.

The good news is that we can go a different route! We can heed God's loving warning. We can call out to Jesus our Savior and defeat the sins in our lives! But we can't do it on our own. We need God's weapons and God's help.

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes. (Ephesians 6:10-11)