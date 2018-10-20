physical exams like pap smears; STI testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV; birth control provision for pills, patches, rings, IUDs, and implants; and HPV vaccinations.

Confidentiality is also a huge concern for our staff and our patients. We abide by all privacy practices and have extra supports in place to ensure that all of our clients feel safe, supported and affirmed to access the health care they need.

"Will I be refused services if I can't afford them?"

Most services at Mahube-Otwa Family Health are low-cost or free. We accept all public and private insurance plans such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medica, Tricare, BluePlus/Blue Advantage, Health Partners, UCare, South Country Health Alliance, among others. Don't have insurance? That's ok too. Charges for services operate on a sliding fee scale based on the federal poverty guidelines. In fact, 85 percent of our clients receive some sort of financial assistance and no one is refused services based on an inability to pay. We even offer services to help you get enrolled in an insurance plan through MNsure if you're interested!

"How far do I have to travel to receive services?"

Family Health has locations in eight convenient locations in six different counties across West Central and Central Minnesota.

Locations include clinic sites in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Perham, Wadena, Long Prairie, Pine River and two sites in Morris.

"Why would I choose this program?"

Mahube-Otwa Family Health specializes in reproductive health care, it is our passion, and it is what we do all day, every day. Our staff and practitioners provide the confidential, non-judgmental, inclusive care you need in order to take control of your reproductive health and plan your life to ensure happy, healthy, and thriving families. If you are interested in receiving services, call 1-877-275-6123. For more information on STI's or other health questions call the MN Family Planning and STI Hotline at 1-800-783-2287.