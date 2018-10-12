Veterans Services: Events that warrant VA Service Connection

It's probably crossed your mind if any of your service-related accidents, or injuries, could possibly qualify for VA compensation, especially, if you have an ongoing ailment that requires medical attention. For instance, injuries sustained during PT oftentimes get worse over time, and require constant medical attention over time.

Perhaps you twisted an ankle during PT, and the minor injury caused you to end up on quarters for a few days, and the injury was documented in your service medical records, it's possible you could qualify for VA compensation today. Especially, if the injury has resulted in an arthritic ankle.

If you have ever thought for a moment what kind of injuries or military events could justify service-connected compensation today? Well, we have a list of some of the disabilities that veterans receive VA disability compensation. The list is not complete, and is only a list that consists of events and disabilities as shared by the veteran (USVCP given permission by the veteran to list events and disabilities. Service-connected disabilities confirmed via VA documentation). See list below.

• A veteran fell from a service pole as he worked on repairing wires. The fall broke both the veterans' ankles. Veteran fell 40 feet during the accident. Veteran reported to base psychologist because he thought he was going to die during and after the trauma. Currently, the veteran has nightmares about falling, he can no longer climb poles of any kind, and he is afraid of heights (Acrophobia). Veteran is service-connected for osteoporosis in both ankles and PTSD.

• A Veteran suffers from flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, and depression. Veteran reported that

she was raped by her drill sergeant in basic training. Veteran service-connected for MST.

• A veteran is suffering from nightmares, anxiety, depression, and startle reflex from an incident that happened on his ship while in the Navy in Vietnam. The ship was attacked by Vietcong troops while he was asleep on board. Veteran hid under his bunk during attack. Several crew members were injured. Veteran reported that he believed he was going to die. Veteran is service-connected for PTSD and anxiety.

• A veteran suffers from nightmares, fear of guns (hoplophobia), depression, and exaggerated

startled reflex. Veteran's gun backfired during M-16 training in basic training. The incident

scarred veteran badly around his face and neck. Veteran is service-connected for anxiety.

[Source: USVCP — Laura Martinez — March 7, 2018 ++]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You

can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us

and as always have a great week.