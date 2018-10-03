Veterans Services: 4 ways to visit West Point

2. The Historian: Winter Guided Tour - Did you know that the infamous traitor Benedict Arnold nearly gave West Point over to the British Army during the Revolutionary War? Did you know that a congressman wrote Hiram Grant's name incorrectly on his West Point application, which is why we know him today as Ulysses S. Grant? These are just a few of the true stories that you will learn while touring campus with West Point Tours. The hour-and-fifteen minute tour (adults $15, children $12, under-2 free) makes stops at the Cadet Chapel, Trophy Point, Battle Monument, and the Plain. We suggest booking the 10:15 a.m. tour during a weekday, which gives you plenty of time to catch the cadets convening for lunch formation. The current visitor's center is under construction, but there is still plenty of parking for visitors.

3. The Aspiring Student: Spring Admissions Visit - West Point is consistently ranked among the top undergraduate institutions in the nation, and ranked in the top five for best classroom experience, accessible professors, diversity interaction, health services, intramural sports, and library services! All admissions appointments can be made by calling (845) 938-5760. 4. The Cadet Candidate: Summer Leaders Experience - Perhaps the most authentic way that an aspiring student can visit West Point is through the Summer Leaders Experience. Though attending SLE requires a competitive application—there are only 1,000 slots and typically more than 6,000 applicant it's one of the best ways for an aspiring student to determine if West Point is the right choice for their college experience. Jam-packed with academic, athletic, military, and social activities, SLE is a place where people make lifelong friends and try on what it feels like to be a cadet at West Point. High School students can apply for SLE in January of their junior year by filling out the Candidate Questionnaire and indicating interest in the summer program. From living in a cadet dorm to attending classes and participating in hands-on military training, SLE is a fully-immersive week designed to give you a taste of life at the U.S. Military Academy. And while it is an optional step in the application process, we've seen time and time again the difference that one week can make in stealing an aspiring student's resolve to make his or her application the best it can be, to successfully complete the journey to becoming a cadet at West Point. [Source: Aspire www.blog.westpointadmissions.com Jan. 26, 2018]