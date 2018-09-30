The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide education and support to veterans with disabilities interested in self-employment. VA's Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) services entered into an agreement with SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development in early December to provide self-employment guidance, assistance and on-the-job training to veterans with disabilities. "Our partnership with the Small Business Administration brings together the best of public and private business resources to help veterans with disabilities start their business on a firm footing," said VA Acting Secretary Robert Wilkie. "This program is available to veterans who want to transition to self-employment and want the guidance and mentorship provided by SBA partners to increase their success." To qualify for the program, veterans must meet three conditions: a service-connected disability, an employment handicap and acceptance into the VR&E program. In some cases, training opportunities are available for veterans to work with existing businesses and gain valuable business skills through the Non-Paid Work Experience program. This program is similar to an internship and participants receive a monthly VR&E housing allowance. VR&E assists veterans with service-connected disabilities to prepare for, obtain and maintain suitable employment in meaningful careers. For veterans with service-connected disabilities that are so severe that they cannot immediately consider work, VR&E provides services to improve their ability to live as independently as possible. For more information on the VR&E programs go to www.benefits.va.gov/vocrehab/ [Source Veteran News Donnie La Curan May 8, 2018] As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.