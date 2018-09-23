M State Minute: Celebrating a remodeled M State

Walk through the front doors, and you may not recognize the campus. Everyone who enters the front doors is greeted by resource specialists stationed in the reception area adjacent to the newly remodeled Student Development Services Center. The SDS space is just one piece of the new landscaped on the campus this fall.

Take a tour, and you will quickly realize that there are updates in nearly every hall. Just past the reception desk is a relocated and renovated library, with a beautifully crafted and welcoming entrance along with study and testing rooms, computer and study pods, and charging stations.

There's a new lab entrance for the Electrical Lineworker Technology program near the cafeteria. Pharmacy Technology students practice skills in remodeled and realistic mock retail and hospital lab settings with Rx shelving, filling stations, work stations, a register area and a separate sterile room.

Nursing program students began the year in the newly remodeled and expanded nursing lab, a state-of-the-art facility that simulates the best possible clinical experience. Classroom spaces were rearranged for better utilization and updated technology, including an improved computer lab space, two collaboration classrooms and a telepresence classroom.

M State began fall term Aug. 27 with a Welcome Day for new and returning students, providing an opportunity to meet program faculty, get familiar with the campus and staff, and learn about campus and college resources. The faculty and staff enjoyed a shared lunch with students and an afternoon of corn hole, medieval jousting and kickball. The campus is full, with nearly every program over capacity and some programs running two group of students. We invite you to visit and experience the energy and excitement — it's contagious!

Coming up in October the community is welcomed to attend the celebration for the campus renovations (SDS Center, Library, Nursing Lab) will be held on Monday, Oct. 1, from 3 — 5 p.m.