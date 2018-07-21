"The welcome kit is so simple, it's the way everything needs to work in VA," said VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin. The kit is now available on Vets.gov and will soon be sent to all separating service members as part of VA's existing welcome home process. The Veterans Experience Office created the kit using human-centered design principles, including the feedback of more than 150 Veterans throughout the country. The guide will continue to be updated based on additional feedback and information.

The kit was distributed and warmly received at the Student Veterans of America conference in San Antonio, Texas. Veterans commented, "I wish I had this when I got out" and "I've never seen something from VA like this." While the VA kit does not provide all of the technical information on VA's programs included in the Federal Benefits for veterans, Dependents and Survivors handbook, it does provide a summary and the steps required to enroll in VA services. Download the kit, print it out and share it and please give us your feedback on it! [Source: VAntage Point Feb. 1, 2018]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.